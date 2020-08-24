Nia Sharma's Ganpati Celebrations Included Playing Tug-of-war & Posing For Pics, See Posts

Although the Ganpati celebrations did not have their usual splendour due to the pandemic, Bollywood and TV stars celebrated it in their own way home. Nia Sharma took to her Instagram story to share how she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. The actor had visited the house of director, Siddharth Malhotra and seems to have had a fun-filled day. Here's what Nia Sharma did.

Nia Sharma's Ganpati celebrations

Tele-star, Nia Sharma seems to have spent Ganesh Chaturthi with laughter and mirth. Earlier today, the actor took to her Instagram story to share pictures and videos of how her Ganpati celebrations went at the house of a friend, Siddharth Malhotra. Her posts began with a couple of stills of the Ganpati decorations. Check them out here:

Also Read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' To Have Nia Sharma As Winner?

Also Read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Nia Sharma Shares Glimpse Of Herself Performing Thrilling Task; See

Next, there were two videos of Nia Sharma and Siddharth's dog, Simba Malhotra's tug-of-war session. While Simba seemed greatly unwilling to let go of his toy, Nia also enjoyed playing with the pooch. Take a look:

Also Read: Nia Sharma Grooves To Beats Of 'Uptown Funk' With Rithvik Dhanjani; Pens Amusing Caption

Also Read: 'Naagin 4' Fame Nia Sharma Gives Cues On 'how To Tell You're An Adult' With Hilarious Meme

These were followed by a video of a weird instrument which seems to be a combo of a mini dhol and a puja bells. Nia Sharma seemed particularly surprised at this little but interesting arrangement with which Siddharth Malhotra tried to bring in the Ganesh Chaturthi feels. Take a look here:

Also Read: Nia Sharma And Other 'Naagin' Actors' Careers Before & After They Starred In The Show

Nia Sharma also posted a series of pictures on her Instagram feed. In the picture, she can be seen posing in a beautiful baby pink salwar with Siddarth Malhotra, his wife and dog, Simba.

Adding a caption to the post, Nia wrote, "Happiness and Bliss ... Ganpati bappa MoryaaaaðŸ™Œ @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 Thankkk youuuu for having me over ,my stomach is still reeling under the shock of having had sooooo muchhhhhh foodddddddðŸ˜‚ðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œ and @simba_malhotra ðŸ˜". Check out the post here:

Also Read: Nia Sharma Croons & Dances On Urmila Matondkar's 'Tanha Tanha' Amid Shooting; Watch

Yesterday, Nia Sharma had also shared a video of how the Khatron Ke Khiladi participants from various seasons are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. Bharti Singh, Karan Wahi, Jasmine Bhasin and Harsh Limbachiyaa danced to the beats of dhols.

Adding a caption, Nia said that Ganpati celebrations seem incomplete without dance. She also added, " khatro ke khiladi kar rhe hai bappa ka welconeðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜˜bappa sari duniya ke vigna har lo pehle jaisa sab kar do sab".

Also Read: Nia Sharma, Nidhhi Agerwal, Debina Bonnerjee: Who Styled White Frilly Outfit Better?

Also Read: Nia Sharma Shares Her Wacky Hairstyles Through Her Instagram Stories; See Pictures

Also Read: Nia Sharma Vs Maanvi Gagroo, Whose Blue Umbrella Skirt Would You Prefer? Pics Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.