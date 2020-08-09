Nia Sharma, Nidhhi Agerwal, Debina Bonnerjee: Who Styled White Frilly Outfit Better?

Television divas Debina Bonnerjee and Nia Sharma are not only known for their acting performances but are often on top of their style game as well. Further, the Munna Michael actress, Nidhhi Agerwal is not an exception to this. The three actresses shared Instagram posts in similar white ensembles on various occasions. Catch a look of their Instagram posts to decide who styled the white frilly skirt better.

Nia Sharma

The Ek Haazaron Me Meri Behna Hai actor styled herself in a short frilly white dress. While Nia Sharma’s dress had a plunging neckline, it was also adorned with embroidery work. Nia added a trendy touch to her look by pairing her dress with a leather jacket. Further, she chose to complete her look with a pair of bright yellow shoes and wore a messy hair-do.

The actress shared two pictures of her frilly white ensemble. Nia’s no-make-up look captured the attention of several fans. Her caption read, “Dekho Cute to mein hoon..ðŸ˜Š (until you boil my blood)”. Several fans seem to love Nia Sharma’s photos and hence dropped love emojis in the comments section. You can check out some of the comments here:

Nidhhi Agerwal:

Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram post featured her in a bright white frilly ensemble. Agerwal paired her frilly sleeveless outfit with a messy hairdo. Further, she appears to wear light make-up in the Instagram post. Her nuanced eye-shadow greatly seems to compliment her dress. She also wore a small finger-ring.

Agerwal chose a rather unique pose for the picture. The actress did not choose to show-off her dress but rather chose to sip her cold-coffee. She captioned the post as, “Before the butterflies came on! For @ezratuba



Drinking my favourite, cold coffee âœ¨”. Several appreciated Agerwal’s beauty in the comments section. You can check out some of the comments here:

Debina Bonnerjee

The Ramayan actress, Debina Bonnerjee appears to have styled herself in a rather unique shade of white. While the actress decided to let her hair down she also opted for light curls. Further, the actress appears to be wearing subtle shades of make-up in the Instagram post. Debina paired her sleeveless white dress with a pair of delicate golden earrings.

The actress dropped a smiling emoji in the captions tab. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out some of the comments here:

Promo Image Source: Nidhhi Agerwal, Debina Bonnerjee and Nia Sharma’s Instagram

