Throwback Thursday: When Nia Sharma And Krystal D'Souza Gave Major Sister Goals

Star Plus' hit show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which was aired from 2011 to 2013, left a lasting impression on the audiences. Though the show had a two years run-time, the star cast of the family-drama gained major fandom through it. Among many others, the lead actors, Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza gave major sister goals with their convincing on-screen performance. But apart from on-screen, their off-screen bond has also grabbed the attention of many fans and the audience.

Nia Sharma worked with Krystle D'Souza on the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai sets for two years. In various interviews, the duo have showered love on each other. Their throwback pictures have also left fans in awe of them. Check out a few below:

#ThrowbackThursday: Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza

Apart from the sets, the duo also enjoyed each other's company while working out in the gym. In the below picture, Nia and Krystle can be seen smiling anbd posing for the cameras while sporting the gym look.

In one of her red carpet walks, she posed with her on-screen sister Krystle. Sharing a photo taken by a shutterbug, Nia wrote in the caption, 'Since Thrz no personal selfie from this night..:( jst for remembrance'.

Birthdays are quite a good excuse to pour love on your dear ones. But the Damaged 2 actor instead showered love on her co-star. The birthday-girl, Nia, shared a selfie featuring Krystle on her own birthday. Instagramming the selfie, she wrote a caption that read, 'our one of the best ones.... Hahahha...happybuddaytome'.

The Jamai Raja actor seems to be pretty expressive when it comes to adoring her dear ones. After the show went off-air, on-screen sisters Krystle and Nia aka Jeevika and Maanvi reunited. In the picture, Krystel and Nia are seen sharing a warm hug.

Talking about their professional front, Nia Sharma is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy drama Naagin 4. The series also featured Vijyendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai in the lead. On the other side, Krystle marked her OTT debut with ZEE5 and Alt Balaji's original series Fitrat.

