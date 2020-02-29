Nia Sharma's Pictures Show Her Love For Quirky And Cool Sunglasses; Check It Out

Television star Nia Sharma is the talk of the town for her stint in the show Naagin 4. Apart from her acting prowess, she is hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense. Time and again, the actor has inspired fans when it comes to fashion. She often takes to Instagram to share her statement looks with fans.

Going by Nia's feed, it seems that she has a thing for sunglasses. From heart sharped to plain black, she is seen acing them all. Her Instagram is a testimony of her fondness for sunglasses. Here is a compilation of times when the actor was seen flaunting cool and quirky eye wears.

Plain Black Sunglasses

In this picture, Nia Sharma is seen sitting in her car wearing an all-black ensemble. She opted for a bold lip colour to go with. Centre-partitioned hair tied in a pony added charm to her look. Nia Sharma accessorised her entire sporty look with black sunglasses.

Triangle Shaped glasses

Here, the Naagin 4 actor is seen donning a red shimmery ensemble. The red triangle glasses took away all the attention. The golden footwear donned by her completed the her look.

Transparent pinkish eyewear

Nia Sharma is seen posing at a beach. She opted for a pink sleeveless crop top and matching sheer skirt.She also went for a pair of pinkish glasses to go with her outfit. The glasses complemented her entire look.

Here are few other instances when Nia Sharma was seen slaying in a cool eyewear

