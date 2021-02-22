Nia Sharma Flaunts 'dramatic' Eye Makeup, Sets Internet Ablaze

Television actor Nia Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited sequel of Jamai Raja alongside co-star Ravi Dubey. Amidst this, on Monday, February 22, the actor took to Instagram, to share a stunning picture of herself which has left the temperature soaring. Upon seeing the post, fans of the actor have gone gaga over it.

Nia Sharma's 'dramatic’ look

In the picture shared by the actor, Nia Sharma can be seen donning a dramatic blue winged eye makeup which is accentuated with kohled eyes. Baby pink lips and blushed cheeks rounds of her look. The Naagin star’s risqué post features her wrapped in a towel while Nia poses for the camera. She left her sleek hair open to gently caress her cheeks. While sharing the picture, Nia wrote,

The only Drama I enjoy is on my eyes!

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans of the actor heaped praises for the Ishq Mein Marajawan star. While some called her ‘pretty’, for others the pictures were just ‘awesome’. Fire and heart emoticons flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, the actor shared a boomerang video from the same location. In the video, Nia Sharma gently plays with her hair as the camera captivates her. While sharing the photo, the television actor narrated how this last-minute photo session almost was the reason why she was about to miss a flight. Check out the boomerang video of the actor below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nia Sharma will be next seen in Jamai Raja 2.0. The recently released trailer of the show has created a massive buzz amongst the fans of the show. Nia has also shared the trailer of the same on her official Instagram handle. She captioned the video as, “Jamai 2.0- He needs revenge & she wants to protect family, will SidNi choose Love or Family?." The trailer towards the end leaves the audience with a simple question and also provides a possible hint to what one can expect from the series. Jamai Raja 2.0 will stream on ZEE5 from February 26 onwards.

