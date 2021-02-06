Nia Sharma's Weekly Roundup; From Sun Roof Dancing To Photoshoot-Have A Look!

Nia Sharma has garnered much fame with her work on television. She has more than five million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. The actor kept her fans updated on how she has spent her week, from an outing with friends to photoshoots. Know Nia Sharma’s latest news through Nia Sharma’s Instagram.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Stuns In Ivory Lehenga, But Claims This "image" Of Her's Is Now "unavailable"

Glittering up with Reyhna Pandit

First Nia Sharma’s Instagram post for this week was with actor Reyhna Pandit. The two of them were seen indulging in glittery pictures. One photo has them posing back to back with glittery eye make-up, along with red lipstick.

Cover Shoot for Wedding Magazine

Nia Sharma’s latest photoshoot has her wearing a cream lehenga. She had red lipstick on with letting her curls on her out in front. The actor shared multiple posts from the shoot over the week. In another post, she is seen wearing a colorful lehenga with all curly hair.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Posts A Throwback Picture With Arjun Bijlani, Have A Look

Autopilot car ride with friends

Nia Sharma’s Instagram provided fans with her first ride in her newly purchased luxury car. She recently bought a Volvo XC90, which is priced around ₹90 lakhs. The actor showcased the car’s autopilot feature while on the road.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Shares 'Jamai 2.0' Teaser Featuring Ravi Dubey; Have A Look

Outing in all black attire

Nia Sharma’s Instagram post has her wondering in a back outfit. She wore a black hat on a baggy dress of the same color and boot. One of her photos has her posing with her car.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's 'Black Magic' Video Makes Sudhanshu Pandey Say 'rehem Karo Duniya Pe'

Dancing on car sunroof

In Nia Sharma’s latest post, she is seen dancing in her car. The actor popped up from the sun roof and enjoyed the wind. She is wearing a white top and a black skirt. Take a look at her fun video below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.