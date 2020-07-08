Nia Sharma On Being Asked About Cycling Without Mask: 'I Can Remove It For Some Fresh Air'

Television actor Nia Sharma posted a video where she was seen cycling on an empty road. In the video, Nia Sharma was seen riding the cycle without wearing a mask. She replied to all her fans asking her about the reason for not wearing a mask.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Nia Sharma asked why she can’t remove her mask just for a couple of minutes when she clicks a selfie or shoots a video. She added that being in the acting profession, she is compelled to wear a mask on a regular basis as she is surrounded by a lot of people.

However, as seen in Nia’s cycling video, she did not wear the mask because there was no one around her, as shared by her. Nia Sharma also mentioned that when she is performing in front of the camera, she is surrounded by 40 people on the sets and she still has to perform without her mask on.

Talking about cycling, Nia Sharma said that she loves cycling and enjoys going for a ride at any given time during the day. She added that sometimes she even rides her cycle to the set. The Jamai Raja actor mentioned that she never steps out without her mask and also wears it all the time. She wrapped up the conversation saying that she wears a mask not because it is a rule but for her own safety.

Nia Sharma gave this reply in response to her cycling video which she posted on Instagram. In the video, Nia Sharma is seen cycling without holding on the cycle handle. The actor is seen riding a cycle on an empty road. Take a look at the video and people's reactions to the same.

Nia Sharma resumes shooting for Naagin 4

After 3 months of self-isolation, Nia Sharma has finally begun shooting for her show Naagin 4. The actor in the recent past shared an adorable selfie where she was seen standing in her Naagin 4 vanity. The actor is seen carrying an all-white look with white crop t-shirt, shorts and moccasins.

Nia Sharma captioned the picture as, “Cut to- 3 months later... back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)”. Fans in huge numbers praised Nia Sharma and also sent their best wishes as she resumed shooting. Nia Sharma’s comments section of the post was also filled with messages of her fans asking her to stay safe. Take a look at the post.

