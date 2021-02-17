Nia Sharma & Ravi Dubey Starrer Jamai 2.0's New Poster Sees Both Locked In An Intense Gaze

Zee TV's 2014 hit serial Jamai Raja steered from the conventional mother-in-law and daughter-in-law tussle and brought to light the rocky relationship between a mother and a daughter. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans of the show, the second season of the serial titled Jamai 2.0 is all to release on Zee 5. The show is going to star Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey as they reprise their roles as Roshni and Siddharth. The poster of Jamai 2.0 Season 2 was shared by Nia Sharma on Instagram.

Jamai 2.0 season 2 poster shared by Nia Sharma

In the poster shared by Nia, she and Ravi Dubey are locked in an intense stare game with each other. Ravi has also lifted a bikini-clad Nia as they appear to enjoy on a beach. In the caption, Nia wrote, "They can't live with each other, they can't live without each other. #SidNi are coming back to yours screens in #Jamai2Point0 on 26th February".

The poster has garnered over 93K likes within hours of uploading. As soon as the poster was shared, her fans and followers have rushed to comment their excitement on the post. One of her fans has commented 'wow' while another has commented 'waiting'. See their reactions below:

Nia also shared the teaser of the show wherein she and Ravi are seen performing some intimate scenes. The teaser starts off with Siddharth and Roshni having the most romantic time of their lives which suddenly turns into their worst nightmare as they are seen screaming at each and asking each other get out of their respective lives. To know what the future holds in store for both Siddharth and Roshni, one will have to wait and watch the show. It is going to be available for streaming on Zee 5 from February 26, 2021.

Nia Sharma's shows

Nia Sharma’s TV shows have been widely loved by the audiences for their plotlines. Some of the most popular of Nia Sharma’s TV shows are Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also been a part of various reality shows like Ace Of Space, Fear Factor and Box Cricket League 1.

