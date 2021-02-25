Nia Sharma Gives Fans A Chance To Launch 'Jamai Raja 2.0' Before Its Release Date

Actor Nia Sharma starred in the series Jamai Raja with actor Ravi Dubey. The series first released in 2014 and went off-air after a successful 3-year run. The series aired on ZEETV and a web series Jamai Raja 2.0 was released much later on ZEE5. After receiving positive reviews for the digital sequel, another season of the series will be releasing on the OTT platform. Actor Nia Sharma has been receiving a lot of messages from her fans who are bombarding her with questions about Jamai 2.0's release.

Nia Sharma hints an early release for Jamai 2.0

Nia Sharma shared a video on her Instagram account and revealed what can be done for fans who want an early release of her show Jamai Raja. The video started with Nia Sharma reading out comments like, "Jamai Raja 2.0 kab release hoga? (When will Jamai Raja 2.0 release?),"Siddharth Aur Roshni Humse kab Milne ayenge? (When will Siddharth and Roshni come to meet us), "Show jaldi release, Karo. (Release the show soon), under her post.

She further said that she read all the comments, messages and knows that her fans are quite excited about the show. She added that she now wants to give her fans a chance to release the show before its actual launch date. She also wrote in the caption, "You want #Jamai2Point0 #Season2 to be released early? ðŸ’ Then just Like, Comment or Use #UnlockJamai2Point0 to launch Jamai2.0 S2 before the actual launch date. Let’s hurry, we only have today"(sic).

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's fans and followers on Instagram took part in the initiative to release the show earlier than its actual launch date. Many left comments using the #Unlockjamai2.0. An Instagram user commented "Hurry Up @niasharma launch it soon", while another user left a comment "Can't wait anymore". The show Jamai Raja starring Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey follows the story of Siddharth, a hotelier who takes up the responsibility of repairing the relationship between his independent wife, Roshni, and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi.

