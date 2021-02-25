What Time Does 'Jamai 2.0' Season 2 Release On Zee5? All About Nia Sharma-Ravi Dubey Show

Actors Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey are all set to return as Roshi and Siddharth in the sequel of their hit 2014 show Jamai Raja. The sequel titled Jamai 2.0 will be premiering from February 26 on OTT platform Zee5. The first season showed how Ravi Dubey's character Siddharth tries to mend Roshni played by Nia and her mother's relationship. The second season will revolve around Roshni and Siddharth and how their relationship prevails amongst all differences. The new season will feature a number of new faces in the series with some major plot twists. Read on know what time does Jamai 2.0 season 2 release on Zee5?

What time does Jamai 2.0 season 2 release on Zee5?

Jamai 2.0 season 2 release time is expected to be 12 am IST on February 26, 2021. However, the timings are subject to change. Hence, ZEE5 viewers can expect last-minute changes. The series will be released on both ZEE5 and AltBalaji. Once the episodes air on the platform, any viewer who has an active basic Zee5 or AltBalaji subscription pack can watch the show. Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's show is a sequel to one of ZEE TV’s most successful thriller shows, titled Jamai Raja. The original show aired on the channel from 2014 to 2017 and gathered a dedicated fan following. After which a web series was released on the OTT platform called Jamai 2.0. The web series is now returning with a second season, which will release on Zee5 on Friday, February 26.

Jamai 2.0 cast includes Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, and Achint Kaur as the lead actors. Alongside Ravi, Nia and Achint, the romantic thriller also stars Vin Rana, Sudhanshu Pandey and Priya Banerjee in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer of Jamai 2.0 Season 2 below.

The Jamai 2.0 Season 2 trailer starts off with a romance formed between Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey. The trailer shows all the shades of an intense drama. From the involvement of the police to a major conspiracy being formed, the Jamai 2.0 Season 2 trailer is a roller coaster of emotions. Towards the end, the trailer leaves the audience with a simple question and also provides a possible hint to what one can expect from the series.

