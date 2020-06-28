Nia Sharma Or Vahbiz Dorabjee: Who Rocked The Black Leather Jacket Better?

Trends come and go, but few wardrobe staples like denim, trench coats, leather jackets are considered as timeless as they never lose their value. A classic leather jacket is an outerwear piece that outlives all other clothing pieces both in durability and longevity. One can choose to slay in their much-loved leather jacket any year and styling it isn’t a huge task too. You can pair it with your favourite t-shirt and jeans for a casual look meanwhile complimenting it with tailored pants will make it appear more polished.

With its cool and timeless allure, leather jackets are something that will never go out of style. Many celebrities, have time and again spotted following this trend. Television stars like Nia Sharma and Vahbiz Dorabjee are among others who have pulled off the leather jacket trend with great poise and elegance. Check it out here:

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma can be seen slaying in a black leather jacket for one of her photoshoots. The Naagin actor has paired a black bralette with a matching crop leather jacket. Featuring a plunging neckline, the fashion combo was worn over a flowy skirt. Nia Sharma accessorised her look with statement neckpieces and rings. Nude eye makeup, winged eyeliner and nude lips rounded off her makeup for this chic look. Wavy hair left open completed Nia Sharma’s look.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma's List Of Awards And Accolades Under Her Cap; Check Out

Vahbiz Dorabjee

Vahbiz Dorabjee was also spotted in a similar leather jacket look for her Lonavala outing. The actor has paired the black leather jacket with matching jeans. Pointy boots and matching sunglasses are used to accessorize her look. Bold lips and straight hair left open completes this look of Vahbiz Dorabjee.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her Bicycle Ride; Says 'time, City And Friends Changed'

Professional front

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 4. The producer of the show has already spilled beans on the upcoming season of the television show. While sharing the update, Ekta Kapoor said that Naagin 4 will be wrapped in 4 episodes and then a brand new season Naagin 5 will immediately begin.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma-Ravi Dubey & Other Memorable Pairs From Indian TV Shows That Fans Remember

On the other hand, Vahbiz Dorabjee is known for her stints in television shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Savitri, Saraswastichandra and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Vahbiz Dorabjee also hosted the web show "Showbiz with Vahbiz", in which various TV actors were interviewed. It was more like a fun talk show. The showbiz was powered by IWMBuzz and aired on YouTube in 2017.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma-Krystle D'Souza & Other Female Leads On TV That Give Sister Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.