Nia Sharma, Himanshi Khurana Or Mohena Kumari Singh; Who Styled The Black Saree Better?

Nia Sharma, Himanshi Khurana and Mohena Kumari Singh are three popular celebs who have successfully impressed the fashion police and fans with their chic clothing choices. In the past, these three stars were spotted donning similar black sarees. Check out their pictures and decide whose black saree you would add to your wardrobe, Naagin Nia Sharma, Bigg Boss Fame Himanshi Khurana or television diva Mohena Kumari Singh.

Nia Sharma

In this Instagram picture, Nia Sharma posed wearing a chic black saree. To compliment her designer saree, she paired a one-sided selves blouse. Her saree had a silver floral design embedded in it. For glam, Nia Sharma opted for a nude makeup look with pale nude lip colour to go with it. She kept hair open with a mid-partition hairdo. She also sported a pair of long dangles. She simply wrote in her caption, "Back to Black!". Take a look at Nia Sharma's photos posing in a front of black classic BMW car.

Himanshi Khurana

Here, Himanshi Khurana wore a translucent black saree. The ensemble was designed by Aliwar. The Bigg Boss 13's contestant went for a plain black sleeveless blouse. Himanshi's saree border had a sparkly design. For glam, Himanshi Khurana opted for a dark makeup look and loud blush and highlighter. She also kept her hair open. Check out Himanshi Khurana's photos in the black saree, swipe for more.

Mohena Kumari Singh

Mohena Kumari Singh shared this Instagram post in 2018. Here, she can be spotted in a black saree. Her blouse was simple and elegant. The transparent black saree had a netted design embedded in it. For makeup, Mohena Kumari Singh was styled in a simple makeup look with a nude blush on her cheeks.

She accessorised her Indian traditional look with a pair of long dangles and also wore a watch in her hand. Mohena Kumari Singh captioned the Instagram picture saying, "No matter what a woman looks like...if she's confident...she's sexy". She also added hashtags, "#women #are #sexy #saree #is #love". Check out Mohena Kumari Singh's Instagram photos.

