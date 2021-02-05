Nia Sharma Stuns In Ivory Lehenga, But Claims This "image" Of Her's Is Now "unavailable"

Nia Sharma often stuns fans with her pictures from several photoshoots. The actor recently shared a picture in a lehenga on her Instagram. She also wrote that the picture of hers is not available. Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram photo as she flaunts her ivory lehenga.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Posts A Throwback Picture With Arjun Bijlani, Have A Look

Nia Sharma's picture which is unavailable

Also Read | Nia Sharma Shares 'Jamai 2.0' Teaser Featuring Ravi Dubey; Have A Look

Television actor Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself dressed in an ivory lehenga. The actor wore a plunged necked embellished blouse with a heavy ivory lehenga. She completed her look by wearing the dupatta as a veil and a maangtika. She wrote that this image of hers is no longer available. Nia's fans have commented in numbers on her picture. They sent in heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Some even wrote that Nia looks beautiful in the pictures. Take a look at the comments on Nia Sharma's photos here.

Image Source: Nia Sharma's Instagram

Also Read | Nia Sharma Turns Barbie With LED Goggles On, Says '90’s Won’t Go Out Of You'; Watch Video

A sneak peek into Nia Sharma's Instagram

Nia Sharma shared a picture of herself dressed in a black frill dress. She also wore a baker boy hat and black boots to complete her look. Nia wrote that girls start dressing up at the age of 5 and the game never truly ends. She also shared a video dressed in the ivory lehenga previously. She was seen posing for the camera while someone gave her dupatta a dramatic look by holding it in the air. Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram photos and videos here.

Nia shared another set of pictures where she was dressed in a blue embellished lehenga. She wore a choker necklace with the plunged neckline blouse. She also shared a few pictures with actor Reyhna Pandit. The two are seen twinning in black tops. They have applied glitter makeup on their face. Nia wrote that she has said that she ate glitter for breakfast. Here are Nia Sharma's photos.

Nia Sharma on the work front

Nia Sharma was last seen in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she played the role of Prerna. She also won the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India trophy in 2020. Nia Sharma's TV shows Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel (Naagin 4) and Jamai Raja garnered her huge popularity. Nia made her digital debut with ZEE5's Jamai 2.0 starring Ravi Dubey alongside her.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Flaunts Her New Car As Tony Kakkar, Krystle D'souza Congratulate Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.