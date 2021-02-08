Nia Sharma Shows Reality Behind 'workout Videos' With Funny Clip: 'Do Not Trust Blindly'

Nia Sharma posted a video of herself on Instagram that made many of her followers laugh out loud. The television actor, who has always been candid on her social media, posted something that not many would. While the Instagram vs Reality trend is very popular, this particular video she posted could be a jab at a few in the industry. Nia Sharma is known for her bold and outspoken personality so this is very on-brand for her. She captioned her video warning people, “kindly Do not blindly trust people posting workout video everyday 😂❤️”. Nia Sharma’s workout videos are not something people get to see often and that is what makes this even more interesting.

Nia Sharma's Instagram vs Reality post

The video has two sides to it. In the first clip tagged “Me: On social media” and here we see the actor working out diligently. She is doing some warm-up moves while dressed in the perfect workout attire. She is seen in a black sports bra and black shorts. She is wearing a loose orange crop top over her sports bra that can be seen from the overside arm sleeves. Her look is completed with a braid and she is panting through her workout.

The next clip is tagged “Me: In my real life” and she is seen eating a piece of nacho opening her mouth wide. As she pops the big bite into her mouth, she beckons whoever is taking the video towards her as if to ask if they want some. Nia Sharma is wearing a green high necked dress with rows of buttons going down the centre, her hair is falling in loose waves. She is seen comfortably lying down while she enjoys her meal.

The video could suggest that many people are leading a completely different life when the cameras are not rolling and are not actually practising what they preach. She has let out a warning, while making a joke out of it, to be wary of what one believes on social media where things could be a farce. The comments on her video ranged from people writing 'lol' or posting emojis with the laughing face to others congratulating her on revealing the reality of many, to yet others asking her on what basis she has made this judgement.

