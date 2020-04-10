Nia Sharma To Surbhi Chandna, TV Celebs Flaunting Their Shiny Awards Like A Boss!

With hard work comes success and for celebs, awards play a big role as they give motivation. And hence it is not surprising to see the stars of the television industry showing off their glitzy awards on social media. Be it Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes or others, these TV celebs have always flaunted their achievements on social media. Here's a look at times when the TV actors showed off their awards like a boss!

TV actors flaunting their shiny awards

When 'Naagin 4' actor Nia Sharma's awards brought her joy and ecstasy

'Ishqbaaz' actor Surbhi Chandna feels stylish holding her gold trophy

When 'Kundali Bhagya' star Shraddha Arya can't stop kissing her awards

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Erica Fernandes flaunts her two golden ladies together

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay's' Komolika Hina Khan drools over her award

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels honoured & humble holding her award

'Beyhadh 2' actor Jennifer Winget flaunts her award

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Shivangi Joshi poses with her awards

