Nia Sharma To Surbhi Chandna, TV Celebs Flaunting Their Shiny Awards Like A Boss!

With hard work comes success and for celebs, awards play a big role as they give motivation. And hence it is not surprising to see the stars of the television industry showing off their glitzy awards on social media. Be it Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes or others, these TV celebs have always flaunted their achievements on social media. Here's a look at times when the TV actors showed off their awards like a boss!
Also Read | Nia Sharma reveals name of Hollywood actor whose style game inspires her
Also Read | Nia Sharma & Ravi Dubey to Surbhi Chandna & Nakkul Mehta: On-screen pairs fans still love
Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan parties hard with Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan
Also Read | Surbhi Chandna misses her tan and snorkelling days amidst lockdown & this post proves it
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.