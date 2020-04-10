The Debate
Nia Sharma To Surbhi Chandna, TV Celebs Flaunting Their Shiny Awards Like A Boss!

Television News

Many television actors like Nia Sharma to Surbhi Chandna share pictures with their awards on social media. Take a look at their photos that stormed the internet

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

With hard work comes success and for celebs, awards play a big role as they give motivation. And hence it is not surprising to see the stars of the television industry showing off their glitzy awards on social media. Be it Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes or others, these TV celebs have always flaunted their achievements on social media. Here's a look at times when the TV actors showed off their awards like a boss!

TV actors flaunting their shiny awards

When 'Naagin 4' actor Nia Sharma's awards brought her joy and ecstasy 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

'Ishqbaaz' actor Surbhi Chandna feels stylish holding her gold trophy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 Also Read | Nia Sharma reveals name of Hollywood actor whose style game inspires her

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

When 'Kundali Bhagya' star Shraddha Arya can't stop kissing her awards

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

Also Read | Nia Sharma & Ravi Dubey to Surbhi Chandna & Nakkul Mehta: On-screen pairs fans still love

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Erica Fernandes flaunts her two golden ladies together

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay's' Komolika Hina Khan drools over her award

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya feels honoured & humble holding her award

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan parties hard with Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan

'Beyhadh 2' actor Jennifer Winget flaunts her award

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Shivangi Joshi poses with her awards 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna misses her tan and snorkelling days amidst lockdown & this post proves it

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
