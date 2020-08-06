Urvashi Rautela And Kriti Sanon In Shimmery Outfits; Who Wore It Better?

Actor Urvashi Rautela is widely known for her unique fashion sense and style. She often posts stunning pictures on social media, donning different outfits. Kriti Sanon is yet another actor who is known to give her fans some major style goals. The two actors were spotted donning similar shimmery outfits and fans are confused as to who donned the outfit better. With all that said now, check out the similar outfits donned by Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Sanon:

Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Sanon in similar outfiits

Urvashi Rautela is known for her performances in movies like Singh Saab The Great, Mr Airavata and her dance performance in songs like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and others. The actor is also an avid social media user and has a massive fan following on Instagram of over 27 million. The actor updates her fans on her daily activities through social media platform and fans find her fashion sense to be quite inspirational. Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in the shimmery blue coloured gown.

The sequined blue gown sported by Urvashi Rautela features a frontal thigh-high slit and off-shoulder sleeves. The actor teamed her shimmer outfit with a fancy pair of earrings. For the hairstyle, she went for a straight hairstyle. Urvashi Rautela completed her look with pink shaded lipstick with a hint of pink on her cheeks and eyes. Check out Urvashi Rautela's look in a shimmery outfit:

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela To Dance With Gopichand In 'Seetimaarr'? Read Full Details

ALSO READ | When Urvashi Rautela's Gave An Unforgettable Dance Performance On 'Nagada Sang Dhol'

Kriti Sanon has been a part of Hindi as well as the South Indian movies, however, the actor is predominantly known for her works in Bollywood. Some of her noteworthy works include movies like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and others. Sanon also has a massive fan following of over 34 million on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon was also spotted donning similar shimmery outfit as donned by Urvashi Rautela. Sanon, during her promotions of Luka Chuppi, stunned everyone with her appearance in the shimmery outfit. The outfit donned by Sanon features one-sided off-shoulder sleeves. Unlike Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Sanon's shimmery gown features a thigh-high slit on the side. She teamed her outfit with hoop earrings and black heels. For the hairstyle, she left her hair open with mid-partition. The actor completed her look by opting for subtle makeup with nude shades. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Is A Huge Fan Of Bright Coloured Indian Dresses And These Pics Are Proof

ALSO READ | Santosh Juvekar Reveals His Latest Marathi Film Will Have A Digital Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.