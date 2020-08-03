Sonam Kapoor Vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who Wore Head To Toe Red Outfit Better?

Sonam Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are amazing actors who are also known for their unique fashion sense. Both the actors have many times been praised by their fans for their impeccable fashion choices. These leading ladies and always make heads turn whenever they step out. In the recent past, surprisingly, both Sonam Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted wearing similar red pantsuits. Read on to know more about their looks-

Sonam Kapoor

For The Zoya Factor screening, Sonam Kapoor donned a bright red pantsuit by Akris. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam’s ensemble featured a full-sleeved and collared short blazer which she paired with high-rise oversized pants. The Neerja actor completed her look with black sandals by Valentino.

Sonam Kapoor also carried a textured black Prada bag, which gave her a classy look. The fashionista accessorised her look with cute heart-shaped matching studs from Amaris By Prerna Rajpal. Sonam adorned her side-parted sleek tresses with a vibrant cupid-inspired hair clip, which was from Schiaparelli x John Nollet Paris. For glam, the actor opted for filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip shade.

Shraddha Kapoor

For attending a work meeting in the city, Shraddha Kapoor was seen wearing a red cut sleeve concept dress by Notebook. Her red ensemble featured a blazer style neckline. It was then wrapped around her and was secured by a belt. Shraddha’s pants were cropped at her ankles, and the outfit even featured a fun pocket on the left side. The actor paired her attire with beige heels and large gold hoop earrings from Misho Designs. For her make-up, the Chhichhore actor opted for a no-makeup look with a basic foundation, highlighter and nude brown lips. Shraddha’s hair was parted in the centre and styled into simple waves. Perfectly manicured white coloured nails completed her chic look.

On the work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor directed by Abhishek Sharma. The actor is slated to feature in the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind opposite Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. The film is reportedly an action-drama and will mark the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's assistant, Shome Makhija.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. The film was the third film in the Baaghi franchise. The film also starred Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles, along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 2020.

