Nia Sharma Opts Out Of 'Bigg Boss 14' At The Last Moment To Avoid Controversies

TV personality Nia Sharma was amongst the few celebrities who were supposed to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor has now opted out from the show and has also mentioned that she was not sure of being a part of the show since day 1. There will be around 7 contestants inside the house.

Nia Sharma backs out from 'Bigg Boss 14'

Bigg Boss 14 is just around the corner and fans can't keep calm. According to reports by Koimoi, there will be 7 contestants who will be locked inside the house. From Jasmin Bhasin to Naina Singh, the housemates of Bigg Boss 14 are quite interesting. Actor Nia Sharma, who was supposed to be a part of the show has now opted out.

In the seasons of Bigg Boss 14, celebrities would opt-out from the show because they did not wish to be a part of controversies. Asha Negi revealed that she did not wish to turn her private life into an open book and the same scenario was with the Naagin 4 actor.

According to reports by Koimoi, Nia Sharma said that the format of Bigg Boss 14 is such that it brings along a bunch of controversies with it and creating a mess for many. Because of the format of the show, Nia Sharma has been hesitant to be a part of the show. She said that things get dirty in the name and game of TRP.

She also added that she was not sure if she wanted to create that image about herself in any kind of way. Being locked up inside the house get frustrating after a point of time and the actor is scared that she would end up exploding and that would not be appealing.

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 14 will be airing next month and Nia Sharma opted out of the show at the last moment. The makers are now looking for a replacement for Nia Sharma. Celebrities entering the house will undergo a proper Covid-19 test before entering the house.

