Nia Sharma And Vikram Singh Chauhan Send Warm Birthday Wishes To Aditi Sharma

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actor Aditi Sharma turned a year older on September 4. On her special day, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India winner Nia Sharma posted a picture with Aditi and wished the latter on her birthday. Meanwhile, Aditi's Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka co-star Vikram Singh Chauhan shared a goofy picture with the actor and penned a lengthy note. Here's a peek into the duo's wishes for Sharma.

Nia Sharma wishes Aditi Sharma

Nia Sharma posted a stunning mirror selfie with Aditi Sharma on her Instagram story. As seen in the photo, the duo was twinning in all-black attire, while Nia also pulled off a back lip shade. "Happy birthday baby girl. May we get to party soon," read Nia Sharma's caption on the picture.

Also Read | Nia Sharma croons & dances on Urmila Matondkar's 'Tanha Tanha' amid shooting; Watch

Vikram Singh Chauhan's post

Aditi Sharma's Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka co-star Vikram Singh Chauhan's birthday post for her won many hearts. Vikram shared a quirky picture with Aditi from the sets of their show in which the latter's face was painted blue. Whereas, Vikram's expression in the picture stole the show. Sharing the picture, Vikram penned a lengthy note.

"The protons neutron and electrons must definitely have been doubled up in you to produce the energy you carry 24hrs. Also, I don’t know what chemical bond is inside you but whatever it is, it makes you one hell of lively, lovely and full of positivity soul! Stay the way you’re! may you get the highest goodness. A very happy happy birthday Sharma jee. #cakeonyourfacelater," read Vikram's caption on the post.

Also Read | Nia Sharma grooves to beats of 'Uptown Funk' with Rithvik Dhanjani; pens amusing caption

Vikram Singh Chauhan also took to his Instagram story and shared another BTS picture with Sharma. The Jaana Na Dil Se Door actor then expressed how Aditi Sharma's vibes and madness make everyone feel lively around her. He further wished the best for Aditi and wrote, "Stay the way you are. May you have a blessed year."

Also Read |Nia Sharma wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, poses with the trophy alongside Rohit Shetty

Aditi Sharma shared glimpses of how she celebrated her birthday at home. The pictures showed how her house was decorated with golden balloons and gifts all over. In another picture, the actor looked amazed with the cakes on her platter.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma celebrates victory with chocolate cakes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.