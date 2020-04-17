Nia Sharma Or Bhumi Pednekar, Who Styled The Plain Black Saree Better?

Considered as one of the busiest actors in the tinsel town, Bhumi Pednekar has proved her exemplary acting skills with every movie she does. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is also known for her glamorous yet classy fashion statements.

Nia Sharma, on the other hand, is also widely admired for her gripping performance in Ekta Kapoor's super-fantasy series Naagin. Nia Sharma's Instagram is a paradise for many who love her style game.

Meanwhile, both the actors are practising social distancing and quarantining at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Nia Sharma and Bhumi have been time and again posting pictures to keep fans enthralled. Let's have a look at the time when Bhumi Pednekar from Bollywood and Nia Shamra from the television industry sported similar black sarees that stormed the internet.

Bhumi Pednekar & Nia Sharma stun in black sarees

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar sported a classy black saree for one of her photoshoots while promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh. All eyes were on her pretty blouse that glammed up her look. The actor also left her hair open and let her waves bounce gracefully. With minimal makeup and no accessories, Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous. She captioned the photos saying, "काली साड़ी wali tera naam toh bata". Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photo here:

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, while shooting for one of her events, pulled off a similar stunning black saree. She teamed her attire with a huge pair of danglers and opted for minimal makeup. Not to miss Nia's perfect curls that accentuated her overall look. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor captioned her pictures saying, "May Your curls and makeup stay longer than your fling this summer! (sic)"

