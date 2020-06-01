Nia Sharma Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Rocked Quirky Holographic Outfit In Style?

Nia Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor once donned the exactly same Balmain FW-18 holographic dress. This isn't the first time in the world of fashion when the same outfits have been worn by two different actors. Listed below are Nia Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor's pictures donning the stunning holographic outfit.

Who carried the same holographic attire better?

Nia Sharma is seen donning the classy and quirky holographic dress. The glowing dress was filled with holographic disks. The dress also was full-sleeved and had fringes to the edges. Nia Sharma kept her look simple with her wavy colored hair and semi-bold makeup.

With just a ring, the actor was good to go as far as accessories are concerned. Nia Sharma's caption too spoke of her love for the outfit and immense love for frills and fur. Check out her post below.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has always experimented with her looks and here as well she has played her game far too well. Janhvi Kapoor went all out and wore a black wig along with her outfit. The wig, with front bangs, gave Janhvi an almost new avatar. The actor posed as if biting an apple. Janhvi showcased her natural look with an almost nude makeup look and no-accessories. The dress was quite short and exposed Kapoor's toned legs.

In other news, Nia Sharma, who became popular with the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, gained much success with her role in the Naagin series. The actor is known to be cast for Naagin 4 and is all set to set fire to the stage. Nia Sharma has also made much news with her social media handles and YouTube videos. As of Janhvi Kapoor, she was last seen in Dhadak and Ghost Stories.

The actor will next be seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The trailer of the film is out and fans can't wait to see the Dhadak girl shine once again. Kapoor is also prepared for her other films. She is to be seen in Ghost Stories, Roohi Afzana, and Dostana 2.

