Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter's Energy In This 'Dhadak' BTS Video Is Contagious; Watch

Dhadak is a 2018 romantic movie helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie was jointly bankrolled under the banners of Zee Studious and Dharma Productions. Dhadak is the official remake of the chartbuster Marathi movie Sairat which was helmed by Nagraj Manjule.

Dhadak features Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The plot of the movie is set in Rajasthan, this love story explores how the protagonists deal with the issues like caste differences and honour killings. Here’s taking a look at Dhadak’s behind the scenes videos and pictures.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor Vs Kareena Kapoor: Who Rocked The Pleated Dress Better?

Making of Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share a great rapport with each other not only onscreen but off-screen too. In the behind the scenes video of Dhadak, both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were seen pulling each other’s legs. Their infectious energy, humour and friendship can be seen clearly in the video.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor Wishes To Recreate Sridevi's Iconic Songs; Recalls Her Advice About Dancing

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen referring to Ishaan Khatter as a "kid". She adds how he is fun and has great energy which is contagious. She can also be seen mocking Ishaan’s singing skills saying “he shattered her brain cells” while shooting the singing scene. Ishaan Khatter can be seen pointing out Janhvi’s irritating habit of putting her nose in everybody’s business.

Further on the behind the scenes video of Dhadak unleashes Janhvi Kapoor complementing Ishaan for being very calm and patient. The duo also shared their mischievous tale of hijacking a bike amid the shooting of Dhadak. Not only that, but they also taught their director the millennial language. Director Shashank can be seen referring to both as kids who use to leave them every day on the set believing that they will learn something.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor Speaks About Gunjan Saxena Biopic & 'Dostana 2' Getting OTT Releases

Janhvi Kapoor also took to Instagram, to share a BTS picture from the sets of Dhadak. In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan can be seen laughing out loud. Janhvi Kapoor has donned a red printed blouse which is paired with a printed yellow lehenga. The combo is topped with a blue dupatta. Janhvi Kapoor can be seen eating snacks as she laughs. While dressed in maroon shit which is paired with jeans, Ishaan Khatter can be seen sitting beside Janhvi.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Khushi Kapoor Wakes Up At 3 Am To Apply Makeup And Make Videos

(Image Source: Still from Dhadak & Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.