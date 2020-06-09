Nia Sharma Or Kanika Mann: Who Wore The White Frilly Outfit Better?

Nia Sharma and Kanika Mann are two television actors also known for their compelling style file. Here, Nia and Kanika were spotted in a similar white ensemble with frilly ends. Take a look at their pictures and check out which of these television stars' fashion sense do you like the most.

also read | Nia Sharma or Surbhi Chandna: Who looked better in this metallic sequin outfit?

Nia Sharma's White Frill

Best known for her bold fashion choices, Nia Sharma has impressed the fashion police with her vogue style. In this embedded Instagram post, the Ek Haazaron Me Meri Behna Hai actor stunned in a white altered dress with a frill design skirt. The short dress had a plunging neckline and embroidery work done on it. Nia Sharma's princess dress also had a twisty add on. It was layered with a black leather jacket.

To make the look even quirkier, the Naagin 4 actor clubbed the attire with a pair of bright yellow footwear. For glam, Nia Sharma had no makeup put on and her hair looked messy, tied in a ponytail. The Jamai Raja 2.0 star captioned the post as "Dekho Cute to mein hoon..😊 (until you boil my blood)". Take a look at Nia Sharma's photos.

also read | Nia Sharma or Jennifer Winget: Whose chemistry with Kushal Tandon ruled TRP charts?

Kanika Mann's Gown Ensemble

The former model, Kanika Mann has a chic fashion style. Here, she posed wearing a huge silky white gown. The white dress ended with layered frills. The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor's attire was no shoulder ensemble. Kanika Mann gave her look an ethnic touch.

She accessorised the white princess gown with a statement jewellery necklace. For glam, she was styled in a glamourous makeup look. Her hair was also given a traditional and retro look. Kanika Mann wrote in her caption, "Mnu duji vaari pyaar hoya sohneya , duji vaar v hoya eh tere naaaal ❤️". Check out Kanika Mann's photos.

also read | Kanika Mann reveals relatives made 'defaming family' claim when she wanted to be an actor

Meanwhile, in the other news, Nia Sharma recently took a dig at Indian celebrities posting about 'Black Lives Matter'. She shared an Instagram post that read "black lives matter par bahu toh gori hi chahiye shame" (black lives matter but we only want fair brides). Adding a caption to her post, Nia wrote, "Paradoxically Perfect!" - a reference to a much spoken about and deplorable social tendency. Check out the post -

also read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares glimpse into her midnight birthday celebrations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.