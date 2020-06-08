Kanika Mann Reveals Relatives Made 'defaming Family' Claim When She Wanted To Be An Actor

Actor and musician Kanika Mann recently spoke to a leading daily about her relatives calling her out for 'defaming' her family by becoming an actor. She opened up about her father and how he was not in favour of her becoming an actor. Mann also revealed that he had even threatened to pull her out of college. Read to know more details:

Kanika Mann opens up about hardships

Television actor Kanika Mann, who is well-known for playing the role of Guddan in the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, recently spoke to a leading daily. In the interview, the actor revealed that her family was against her acting career. Even her father did not like that she secretly went on to shoot a music video. He also allegedly threatened her that he will pull her out of college and get her married.

The actor also stated that she knew her father and that he would never agree to her being an actor. She said that at first, she thought she could pursue what she wants without him ever finding it out and decided to hide it from him. But this could not have lasted for a long time, said Mann. She said it was something that she could have never hidden from him as it would anyways be there on the television someday.

Mann further revealed that her fears came true when one day her father saw a music video on TV and figured out what was happening. Mann said that it made him furious and there was “a lot of drama” at her home. She also said that not many in her family have ever ventured out of the city to find work. She said her relatives thought that she was “defaming” her family by choosing a career in show business.

Kanika Mann then went on to reveal how it was a difficult phase for her to establish a career as an actor. She said that now her father’s doubts are clear. Mann mentioned that now he is very supportive of her and he would make others understand why she is doing what she is doing. Mann is not the first actor to have faced this issue in recent times. Even Panipat actor Kriti Sanon had revealed that she faced similar issues in the past when she wanted to pursue a career in acting.

