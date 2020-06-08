Nia Sharma Or Surbhi Chandna: Who Looked Better In This Metallic Sequin Outfit?

Many popular fashion divas of Television love to slay their looks in designer unique outfits. As we all know or TV industry has some true fashionistas that people look up to for some fashion inspiration. These actors not only get appreciated for their acting skills but also have some well-known fashion choices according to the trends. But sometimes these fashion divas end up donning some similar designer outfits and give tough competition to each other. So, here is a look at these similar outfits worn by Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna as they get caught in a fashion face-off.

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Looks Radiant In Her Latest Casual Denim Quarantine Look, See Pics

Who wore the thigh-slit sequined outfit better?

Both these actors have flaunted their sequined outfits in a kind of similar style and posted some super stylish pictures on their Instagram pages. Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna styled these silver sequined outfits from their party closet which has the same pattern. Let’s see, Surbhi Chandna or Nia Sharma, which fashionista rocked the outfit in their best elegant ways.

Talking about Surbhi Chandna look, she donned this silver sequined high thigh-slit dress just perfectly. As her fans know that Surbhi never fails to impress them with her trends with her looks, style, makeup, and clothes, this one is also a total steal from her wardrobe. She kept her look simple and elegant with middle-parted long hair left open with some loose curls at the end. Surbhi Chandna’s halter neck sequined outfit made her look more dazzling with pink nude hues of makeup and smokey eyes.

Surbhi Chandna opted for this sequined short outfit for her best friend’s Sangeet function. Surbhi paired her stylish Sangeet attire with cream coloured belly heels. To compliment her sequined apparel, she wore a watch on her wrist and her no-accessories look made her outfit speak loud. Have a look at Surbhi Chandna giving major fashion goals and posing in her best stylish way.

Also read | Nia Sharma Or Surbhi Chandna: Who Styled B&W Polka Dot Dress Better?

About Last Night @ my besties Special Sangeet Night wearing a GIFT 🧚🏻‍♀️

📸 - @sanjaidhiver @chandnacp

Coming to Nia Sharma’s look, she opted for this similar outfit and rocked it with her bright yellow heels. Unlike Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma teamed her sequined outfit with long shiny matching earrings. Her make-up defined her outfit and appearance more attractively which was nude soft lips, magnetic thick eyelashes, and bushy eyebrows. Nia Sharma ended her stylish-chic look with her hair in waves in golden and black combination and looked perfectly gorgeous. Have a look at Nia Sharma flaunting her outfit in her way.

Bling it on!

If you liked it, then you should’ve put a ring on it!

Also read | When BFFs Surbhi Jyoti & Surbhi Chandna Aced 'sassy Bride Look' With Glares

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Shares Throwback Video From Her Jaunt In Switzerland, Have A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.