Nia Sharma's Must-listen Romantic Songs That Her Fans Can Add To Playlist

Naagin 4 fame actor, Nia Sharma is counted amongst the most celebrated female actors of the small-screen. Known for her alluring style and charming personality, Nia enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. The stunning actor has featured in several drama series, reality shows,web-series, and music singles.

Some of Nia Sharma's music singles have been smashing hits. The Jamai Raja actor has been a part of refreshing romantic music videos, which are a must-add to your playlist. From Hamnava to Rubaru, let's take a look at the list of Nia Sharma's unmissable romantic songs.

Nia Sharma's Best Romantic Tracks

Hamnava

This soulful romantic track is from Nia Sharma and Namit Khanna's popular web-series Twisted. It is sung by Arnab Dutta and written by Vijay Vijawatt. Hamnava is a heart-warming track with some intense lyrics. But what adds to the beauty of Hamnava is melodious music attached to it. Not to forget Nia and Namit performed really well in the video of Hamnava. As both, the actors complimented each other in Hamnava.

Rubaru

Watching our favourite onscreen Jamai Raja Jodi back in web-series was nothing short of a surprise. In Jamai Raja 2.0 Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey once again came back together to entertain their fans. Rubaru is a supremely love track featuring Nia Sharma and Ravi romancing each other in the most adorable way. Both of them look madly in love with each other in the music video.

Waada

Nia Sharma also worked with popular singer and music-composer Tony Kakkar for a euphonious number titled Waada. Waada features Tony and Nia, reminiscing memories of their bitter-sweet relationship. Nia looked drop-dead gorgeous in the music video of the Waada, penned by Tony Kakkar himself.

Raat Ki

If you are someone who likes to hear romantic songs, then this track by Manash Borthakur is a must-listen. Singers Akasa Singh and Harish Sagane gave voice to this harmonious track featuring Nia Sharma and Namit. Raat Ki is passionate love-song sung beautifully by Akasa.

