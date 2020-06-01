Nia Sharma Or Surbhi Chandna: Who Styled B&W Polka Dot Dress Better?

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna are two prominent actors who have carved a niche for themselves in the television industry. Nia Sharma was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's drama show, Naagin 4. Whereas, Surbhi Chandna last impressed masses with her impeccable role in Sanjivani 2. Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna have often been spotted in various polka dot ensembles. Take a look at their varied outfits and check out who donned the black and white polka dot dress better.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma's stunning style statements always receive a lot of praise from fans. The Jamai Raja actor looked impressive in her black and white polka dot attire. She complimented her look with a pair of quirky sunglasses. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame opted for a tint of light lip colour and wore a neat ponytail. Nia ditched accessories for the look and looked like a diva.

The picture was probably clicked on one of Nia Sharma's happy days. The caption to her post read, "Loveeeee @aapra mehta

my sweet sexy nani for getting me such a cuteee dresss... And how she told me that she cud only imagine me in this dress." Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram post here.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, for one of her photoshoots, sported a pretty black and white polka dot dress. She also gave her outfit a twist, as she paired the casual look with a bow near her waist. Surbhi Chandna shared a slew of pictures, as she flaunted her wavy hairdo and black heels. Not to miss the matte dark blue eye shadow that added more glam to her overall look. Fans loved Chandna's look and dropped endearing comments on her photos. Check them out here.

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chanda's projects

Nia Sharma rose to fame after her appearance in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Meanwhile, her recent show, Naagin 4 will go off-air post-lockdown as Ekta Kapoor recently confirmed the news. Nia Sharma who portrayed the role of Bela in Naagin 4, in a media interaction, mentioned that she isn’t disappointed with the show going off-air and revealed that the makers of the show were professional enough to tell her about this in advance. Fans are eagerly waiting to know about Sharma's upcoming ventures post lockdown.

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in Sanjivani 2, alongside Namit Khanna. The show was well-received by the audience. As of now, due to the pandemic, there are no further updates about Surbhi Chandna's upcoming ventures.

