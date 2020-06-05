Surbhi Chandna Looks Radiant In Her Latest Casual Denim Quarantine Look, See Pics

Surbhi Chandna, who last entertained the audience with her brilliant role as Dr. Ishani in Sanjivani, is making waves with her stunning Instagram posts lately. Ever since the nationwide lockdown kicked in, the Ishqbaaz actor is leaving no stone unturned in keeping her fans glued to her social media. The gorgeous TV actor recently took her Instagram to share these mesmerising photos of herself from her quarantine diaries.

Surbhi Chandna Looks Ravishing In These Pictures

Surbhi Chandna looks majestic in this Instagram picture. Amid the lockdown, Surbhi has been keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, she likes to keep her fans engaged with productive ideas, as to how one can spend time without getting bored during the lockdown. Coming back to this latest quarantine look of the diva, Surbhi Chandna is dressed in a navy blue tank top and knee slashed jeans in light blue shade.

In every picture, you will see Surbhi Chandna in a different mood and her adorable poses are simply unmissable. In this Surbhi Chandna's Instagram picture the Qubool Hai actor looks in a jovial mood as she poses in a fun manner.

Next, in this Surbhi Chandna's Instagram pic, the beautiful actress secures her hair with her hand and poses for the camera with a pout. Surbhi loves to pose and this is so evident from these pictures of her.

After playing with her hair in the previous picture the Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor finally opts for a headband to secure her luscious locks. Surbhi Chandna has a fetish for headbands and her Instagram account is filled with her photos donning them in voguish designs.

In this Surbhi Chandna's Instagram pic we can see a different headband than the previous. This one has black and white stripes whereas the earlier one was multi-coloured. The stylish actor is definitely making the most of her quarantine phase as she plays with different accessories to complement her look, and we aren't complaining.

What makes this casual look of Surbhi Chandna so refreshing is her dewy makeup. Surbhi opted for a pinkish-lip tone lip colour with a glossy texture and lots of highlighter on her cheekbones. For eyes, Surbhi applied bluish eyeshadow with a tint of silver and some mascara. A great look for summers inspired by Surbhi Chandna that is a must-try!

