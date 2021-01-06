Nia Sharma Shares 'childhood' & 'now' Picture With Her Mother And It Is Truly Unmissable

Jamai Raja actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 06, 2021, to share a ‘then’ and ‘now’ picture of her and her mother, Usha Sharma. The actor also penned a sweet caption with the collage. Fans are sure to go all gaga over these adorable pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia Sharma shared a collage of her before and after picture with her mother which is truly unmissable. In the ‘before’ picture, the actor can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap and is all smiles for the camera. Nia can be seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt and white shorts, her mother, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans.

In the ‘after’ picture, Nia can be seen leaning on her mother and is also all smiles for the camera. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a peach embroidered top and white pants. Her mother is also seen wearing a brown outfit. Along with the picture, the actor tagged the picture by writing, “childhood and now”. Check out the post below.

Also read | Nia Sharma Reveals Why She Is "not Rihanna"; Take A Look At Her Witty Post

Apart from this Insta story post, Nia went on to share some lovely pictures where one can see her and her mother having sharing some cute moments. In the first picture, Nia and her mother can be seen posing for the camera as they are posing on the sunbed lounger. The duo can be seen all smiles for the camera. Nia can be seen donning a peach embroidered top along with white pants. She completed her look with a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and nude lips. Her mother, Usha Sharma, can be seen wearing a brown outfit. She completed her look with a simple hairdo and minimal makeup.

Also read | Krystle D'souza & Nia Sharma Sing 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' In This Throwback Video

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the pic. She wrote, “When mom glows more even without a highlighter coz she has healthy eating habits”. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. They went on to praise the duo for their looks. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Ravi Dubey's Birthday: Nia Sharma Wishes 'longest Running Co-star' With '#SidNi' Pic

Also read | Nia Sharma Takes Her Dose Of 'Vitamin Sea', Shares Pictures On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.