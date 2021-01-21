Nia Sharma Shares Her 'Shimla Diaries'; Posts Candid Pics With Co-star Shivin Narang

It was recently announced that Nia Sharma along with Shivin Narang would be featuring in the latest song of Neha Kakkar, who has been releasing several of her own songs on social media in recent times. The poster of the song was out a few weeks ago and the shooting and production of the music video was done accordingly. Nia has shared a few candid pictures from the sets of the shoot, which shows her alongside her co-star Shivin as they have their eyes fixed on something- have a look at the pictures.

Nia Sharma’s latest clicks from her shoot

Nia Sharma posted a few pictures from the shoot of Neha Kakkar’s latest song Gale Lagana Hai. The shooting was reportedly taking place in Shimla, which has scenic hilly regions. In the first picture, both the actors were seen pointing at something while engaged in a conversation, as they waited for the filming to begin. Nia wrote in the caption of the post, “We were just spotting Monkeys together”. The background of the photo showed the hills of Shimla, with a scenic location selected for the shoot. Another picture showed Nia smiling as sunlight hit her face and outfit.

The final picture was a candid one that showed them laughing at a conversation that they were having with a member of the crew who was behind the camera. Nia’s fans and followers thoroughly enjoyed the behind-the-scenes photos of the shoot and started praising the actor. Some fans even complimented both the actors, saying that they look good together. The song was shot in several locations and was only recently released, having received millions of views already.

Nia Sharma has created strong popularity for herself in recent times, having appeared in several television serials. Some of her popular work comes in the shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Udaan Sapnon Ki and last but not the least, Naagin 5. She was last seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

