Arjun Bijlani's Mother Gets Hospitalised, Actor Says 'You’re Going To Be Fine'; See Video

Arjun Bijlani's mother has been recently hospitalised and the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans and followers. He shared a short video clip of his mother in a hospital to share the news with his 4.9 million-strong social media family. For all the people who are curious to know about Arjun Bijlani’s mother and her health, here is everything you need to know about it.

Arjun Bijlani's mother gets hospitalised, actor shares video

Arjun Bijlani shared a video with his mother from the hospital in which he is seen sitting by her side. The actor posted this video yesterday on January 11. He is seen wearing a face mask as a protective method and wished for his mother’s speedy recovery. In the short video, he greeted his mother and said, “You’re going to be fine”. The actor has not revealed any details about what has actually happened to his mother. The video was shared by several fan clubs of the actor. Here is a look at Arjun Bijlani's Instagram video.

The actor also shared another photo of his mother on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Arjun Bijlani's mother is seen in the frame as she looked out the window from the hospital. He captioned the picture with an adorable message to his mother. The caption read as, “Love u mom !!” Here is a look at Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post for his mother.

Arjun Bijlani's mother

As soon as he shared the picture on his Instagram, his fans, friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry flooded the comments section of the post. Mouni Roy took to the comments section and wrote, “Sending all my love and prayers and best wishes â¤ï¸ðŸ˜‡ ðŸ§¿” Hina Khan also commented and said that she is going to be fine and their prayers are with her. Ridhima Pandit also wrote, “Lots of love and healing to Aunty â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ prayers ðŸ™”

Celebrities like Mohit Sehgal, Rajniesh Duggall, Manjari Fadnis, Aalisha Panwar, Vidya Malavde among others sent their love. Here is a look at some of the comments on Arjun Bijlani's Instagram.

