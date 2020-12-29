Nia Sharma Reveals Why She Is "not Rihanna"; Take A Look At Her Witty Post

Nia Sharma has always been one of the celebrities who are extremely expressive on social media about personal life and thoughts. While her Instagram account usually sees the actor posting her own photos with all kinds of stylish outfits, her latest post is somewhat different. She has posted an image with a rather witty message written on it. The message even mentions pop star Rihanna and one of her extremely popular songs. Have a look at what the post reads and how her fans responded to this post.

Nia Sharma on why she is not Rihanna

Nia’s bold nature visible all over her Instagram, whether in her posts or on the stories that she uploads. Her latest post is another example of how she boldly expresses herself on social media. She has uploaded an image with a short message, which begins by saying, “Sorry I am not Rihanna”. The reason soon follows in the next line which reads, “I don’t love the way you lie”. The second line is a reference to a rather popular song which was sung by Rihanna, called Love The Way You Lie. The song also saw the powerful rapping of the star rapper Eminem.

ALSO READ: Krystle D'souza & Nia Sharma Sing 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' In This Throwback Video

The song talks about a rather toxic relationship, which sees couples being violent and abusive towards each other. The title of the song is also in the lyrics of the song, a part which is sung by Rihanna. In a subtle manner, the picture takes a dig at such toxic relationships which has now been shared on Nia Sharma’s Instagram. Her followers on Instagram seem to enjoy the message that Nia posted and replied with all sorts of supportive messages that show the actor their appreciation. Many fans were even amused by the wit and humour in the post.

Image courtesy: Nia Sharma's Instagram

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma Takes Her Dose Of 'Vitamin Sea', Shares Pictures On Instagram

Nia Sharma’s photos on Instagram often see her sporting bold and fashionable clothes. But every now and then, she makes sure to share posts with ‘meme’ material that netizens always enjoy. Nia is known for her work in the Naagin series along with working in other popular shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and more.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma Urges Fans To "Think Pink" Through Latest Instagram Post

ALSO READ: Actor Nia Sharma Shares Photos Of 'swinging': Surbhi Jyoti Wants Her To Frame It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.