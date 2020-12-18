Nia Sharma Urges Fans To "Think Pink" Through Latest Instagram Post

Nia Sharma is encouraging her fans and followers alike to "Think Pink" through her latest Instagram post. In the carousel of images that can be found below, one can see that the Jamaai 2.0 actor is lounging around in a residential establishment, the interiors of which are majorly pink in colour. In the three images that make the carousel, one can see that Nia Sharma herself is sporting a simplistic yet elegant pink attire. Her coloured hair also seems to complement her overall persona well. The images below can also be found on Nia Sharma's Instagram handle.

The post featuring Nia Sharma

As of this writing, Nia Sharma has a total of 5.3 million followers on Instagram. Based on Nia Sharma's photos, it would appear as if the actor likes to experiment with outfits and shades, which, in a way, seem to be making a statement themselves. Many of Nia Sharma's Instagram post is a testament to her versatility and her sense of humour. Some of those images can be found below:

About Nia Sharma's upcoming project

On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently busy filming the new season of her ongoing and successful show, Jamaai 2.0. The first season of Nia Sharma's show is essentially a revenge saga. The first season sees Siddharth (Ravi Dubey) attempting to exact revenge from `Durga Devi (Achint Kaur), who is an owner of a nightclub chain. Siddharth uses Durga Devi’s (Or DD) daughter Roshni (Nia Sharma) as a pawn to achieve his goal. As the series progresses, the reason behind Siddharth wanting to seek revenge becomes apparent to the viewers. The second season, much like the first, is directed by Aarambh Singh.

