Actor Nia Sharma Shares Photos Of 'swinging': Surbhi Jyoti Wants Her To Frame It

Actor Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti never fail to give some serious BFF goals to their fans. Nia Sharma posted a series of adorable clicks on her social media. Surbhi Jyoti also took to her social media handle to drop a cute comment for her. Let’s take a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram handle and see what she posted and how her fans and other celebrity artists reacted to it.

Nia Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these photos in which she can be seen enjoying a great swing whilst throwing a sizzling pose for the camera. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing an adorable smile with her hair swinging along with her. She can also be seen wearing a black coloured lace gown and paired it with pink and white slippers and a cute white flower on top of her right ear. In the other two pictures, she shared similar photos of her swinging freely and enjoying it to the fullest. She added a quirky caption to her post which stated: “No matter which way you swing, DROP A LIKE....”

Her fans were thrilled to see Nia Sharma’s photos on Instagram and complimented her as to how beautiful and hot she looked. Many of them added cute compliments in the comments while others just added fire and heart emojis to depict how spectacular she looked in her latest post. Even Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti took to the comments section and praised Nia Sharma's photos. In the comments, she asked her to frame this picture as she loved it a lot. Let’s take a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram photos and see how her fans and friends reacted to her swinging photos.

Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram



Even Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram always gets filled with love from her fans and friends whenever she posts any picture of her. She recently posted a series of photos on her Instagram from the sets of one of her shows. Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram was immediately swamped with applause and affection from fans as they loved her sizzling clicks. She can be seen in a grey sweater and black pants along with black boots. She can also be seen flaunting her stunning hair as they groove in the air. She captioned the post in Hindi which meant the winter sunshine.

