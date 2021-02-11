Nia Sharma Shares A Stunning Pic With Arjun Bijlani Where They Look Truly Unmissable

Jamai Raja actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram on Thursday, February 11, 2021, to share a sweet post with her friend and co-star Arjun Bijlani. The duo can be seen striking a pose and Nia also penned a sweet caption on the post. On seeing this post, fans have been going all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia Sharma shared a happy post with Arjun where they can be seen striking a pose and is all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Nia can be seen starring at Arjun, while he on the other hand is seen having a hearty laugh about it. Nia Sharma can be seen donning a salmon pink coloured kurta along with a sheet dupatta that consisted of mirror work on it. She also opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup. Arjun Bijlani, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a green kurta and completed his look with a pair of a watch.

Along with the picture, the actor also left a sweet and simple caption. She wrote, “because us”. By the looks of the post, seems like the duo are collaborating together for an upcoming project. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Nia Sharma Posts A Throwback Picture With Arjun Bijlani, Have A Look

As soon as Nia Sharma shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things happy and nice. The post also garnered heaps of praise and likes. Some of the users were all gaga over the picture, while some went on to laud the duo’s friendship. One of the users wrote, “My lovely #arjia in one frame”. The other one commented saying, “this pic is too cutee”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Nia Sharma Dons Fully White Attire For Her Airport Look, Fan Calls Her 'absolute Stunner'

This is not the first time Nia Sharma went on to share a picture of Arjun Bijlani on her social media handle. Earlier to this, the actor shared several pictures and videos of them having fun on sets or at parties. In the video, Arjun can be seen having a hearty laugh, while in the rest he is posing for the same. The actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about Arjun. Take a look.

Also read | Nia Sharma's Weekly Roundup; From Sun Roof Dancing To Photoshoot-Have A Look!

Also read | Arjun Bijlani Heads To Kashmir For A Vacation With His Wife And Son; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.