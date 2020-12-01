Nia Sharma Sizzles In A White Backless Dress As She 'parties Like A Pineapple'

TV actor Nia Sharma recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen partying with a pineapple. This post added to the list of Nia Sharma’s travel photos on her Instagram. As the actor has been having a blast in Goa, her fans are loving all the glimpses she has shared so far. Let’s take a look at some of Nia Sharma’s hot pics on Instagram and her recent post that is winning the hearts of her fans.

Nia Sharma’s travel photos are always a delight for her fans as they love to see how their favourite actor spends her leisure time. In the recent Instagram post, she shared a few pictures in which she can be seen standing and holding a pineapple in her hand filled with a drink.

She captioned the picture by stating that one should party like pineapple and added another close-up of the same pineapple drink. She can also be seen in a lovely white backless attire as she posed with the pineapple in her hand. All her fans took to the comment area in order to state how much they love Nia Sharma’s travel photos and swamped the section with thousands of hearts. Many others commented on how beautiful and adorable she looked in her recent picture. Take a look at some of the comments received in Nia Sharma’s Instagram post.

Also Read 'Flawsome' Nia Sharma Raises A Toast To An 'awesome' Beach Body, See Picture

Also Read Nia Sharma Sizzles In A Bikini As She Poses Alongside 'Jamai Raja 2.0' Co-star Ravi Dubey

Nia Sharma’s photo from Goa

As Nia Sharma is in her holiday mode, she shared yet another picture of her while she was vacationing in Goa. This picture added to the list of Nia Sharma’s travel photos as many of her fans commented fire emojis the moment she posted this picture. Several other celebrity artists took to the comment section to compliment Nia’s ravishing look. She can be seen relaxing on a beach holding a drink in her hand. She can also be seen wearing a stunning cyan coloured bikini. In the caption, she stated how she was ‘flawsome’ and raised a toast to all the flaws and being awesome.

Also Read Nia Sharma's Instagram Posts That Broke The Internet Before The 'Jamai 2.0' Shots

Also Read Achint Kaur Slays In A Red Bikini In Goa; Gives All Credits To Nia Sharma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.