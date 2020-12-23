Ravi Dubey's Birthday: Nia Sharma Wishes 'longest Running Co-star' With '#SidNi' Pic

Ravi Dubey's Jamai 2.0 co-star, Nia Sharma took to Instagram in order to share a throwback picture of the actor and her on the occasion of Ravi Dubey's birthday. The image sees the leading pair of Jamai 2.0 in the get up of their respective characters. While Ravi Dubey can be seen wearing a neat red color suit and conventional-looking trousers, Nia Sharma can be seen in a classy & elegant all-black one-piece outfit. The post also includes some encouraging words for the actor by his co-star on the occasion of Ravi Dubey's birthday. The picture in question can be found below.

Also Read: Actor Nia Sharma Shares Photos Of 'swinging': Surbhi Jyoti Wants Her To Frame It

Post featuring Ravi Dubey & Nia Sharma:

About Ravi Dubey:

Also Read: Ravi Dubey's Birthday: Take This Quiz & Prove That You're A Die Hard Fan Of This 'Jamai'

Ravi Dubey's age, as of this writing, is 37 years old. As per the actor's bio on StarsUnfolded, Dubey was born in Gorakpur. The actor, as per the very same piece on him, secured his Bachelors degree in electronics/communications engineering from the Mumbai-based Rajiv Gandhi Institue of Technology. Prior to that, he was studying in Delhi. Since Dubey's entry into the entertainment industry, he has been a part of a myriad of television shows and a handful of films as well.

Some of the television presentations that have seen Dubey either participate or play a character in are Saans Bina Sasural, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Ranbir Rano and Doli Saja Ke, to name a few. On the feature film front, the actor has been observed to have played pivotal characters in films like 3 Dev (2018) and U R My Jaan, which released seven years prior to 3 Dev.

Also Read: Nia Sharma Shares A Rib-ticking 'life Hack' With Fans On How To Save Time; Check Out

About Ravi Dubey's current project:

On the work front, Ravi Dubey is a part of the Jamai 2.0 cast list. The second season of the web series in question is currently under production. The first season of Ravi Dubey's show is essentially a revenge saga. The first season sees Siddharth (Ravi Dubey) attempting to exact revenge from Durga Devi (played by another key Jamai 2.0 cast member, Achint Kaur), who is an owner of a nightclub chain.

Siddharth uses Durga Devi’s (Or DD) daughter Roshni (Nia Sharma) as a pawn to achieve his goal. As the series progresses, the reason behind Siddharth wanting to seek revenge becomes evident to the viewers. The second season, much like the first, is directed by Aarambh Singh.

Also Read: Ravi Dubey Shares A Post About His Grandfather's Demise; Ayushmann Pays His Respects

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.