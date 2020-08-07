Nia Sharma Shares Her Wacky Hairstyles Through Her Instagram Stories; See Pictures

Nia Sharma is a TV actor who is known for her roles in many hit Television serials. Apart from acting, the celebrity is known for her simple and attainable fashion sense as well. She is known to experiment a lot with her hair nowadays, which could also be witnessed during the BTS from her reality show that she is currently shooting for. Take a look at some whacky hairstyles that Nia Sharma sported recently.

Nia Sharma's wacky hairstyles on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Take a look at the video which Nia shared on her Instagram story today. The actor could be seen getting ready for the shoots in the video. While the makeup artists and the hairdressers are all doing their final touch-ups, Nia could be seen having a gala time with this new experimental look. She has sported two bubble ponytails in this look while in the next pic, she has sported a single bubble ponytail look as well.

Image courtesy: Nia Sharma Instagram story

In this pic from her Instagram story, Nia could be seen sporting a high ponytail, which she often opts. Her ponytails, however, have few additional braids that go along the high pony. To complete her look she has tied her highlighted hair over her a hair-tie as well.

Image courtesy: Nia Sharma Instagram story

Image courtesy: Nia Sharma Instagram story

Image courtesy: Nia Sharma's Instagram story

Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 may have come to an end but fans can see her on-air on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India season. Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India is a new edition of Colors TV's superhit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi that will be shot entirely in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India will showcase many contestants from the previous seasons. One of the contestants, Harsh Limbachiyaa, who is the husband of comedienne Bharti Singh, was recently seen in a romantic teaser for the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India's contestants include Ritivik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmine Bhasin, and Karan Wahi. These popular celebrities of the telly world will be seen tackling their fears for this 8 episode-long mini-series shot entirely in Mumbai, India.

Promo Image courtesy: Nia Sharma Instagram

