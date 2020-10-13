Nia Sharma Hits 5 Mn Follower Mark On Instagram, Expresses Gratitude To Fans

Television actor Nia Sharma is popularly known for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. The actor is very active on her Instagram. She engages with her fans by reposting their stories and sharing pictures from her personal life and work. Recently, Nia Sharma's Instagram crossed the 5 million bar of followers. She shared a video and a few pictures thanking her fans.

Nia Sharma crosses 5 million on Instagram

Nia Sharma recently crossed 5 million followers on her Instagram. She took to her Instagram to thank her fans and followers. She shared a video where she is seated in a car and shows 5 with her fingers thrice and says thank you. Nia is dressed in a white top with flowers on her shoulder and a gold chain. Her makeup looks natural as she takes a close up video. Black Eyed Peas' Pump It Up song is playing in the background. Her fans have taken to Nia Sharma's Instagram post to comment and congratulate her. Take a look at the comments of Nia Sharma's Instagram followers.

A sneak peek into Nia Sharma's Instagram

Nia Sharma often shares videos and pictures from her work. She recently shared a glittery video of herself dressed in Indian traditional attire. She is seen wearing a red lehenga with a matching Kamar Patta(belt). She has worn heavy earrings and has styled her hair in a ponytail. The actor flaunts her outfit as she poses on the song My future by Billie Eilish. Watch the video here:

She also shared mirrors selfies where she is wearing a turtle neck blue crop top and white pants. She is wearing a chain with a lock as a literal locket. Nia Sharma's photos were captioned as, "Alexa.. How to deal with not being pretty.?" Her Instagram followers and a few celebrities couldn't stop themselves from commenting on Nia's picture with a contradictory caption. Her followers commented that the question does not make sense as Nia is already pretty. Here's the post:

Nia Sharma on the work front

Nia Sharma was last seen in a web series called Twisted that dropped its second season on JioCinema. On television, she was last seen as a participant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was also seen playing the role of Brinda in Nagin 4 and made a guest appearance in the 5th season.

