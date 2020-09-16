Remember When Nia Sharma & Rehyna Pandit Were Trolled Mercilessly For Kissing Each Other?

Television actor Nia Sharma is popular among fans for her phenomenal acting prowess and bold nature. She rose to fame with her stints in shows like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and more. But do you know that she was embroiled in a major controversy for kissing co-actor Reyhna Pandit not once but twice?

Nia Sharma & Reyhna Pandit kissing scandal

It happened last year when both Nia and Reyhna attended a Holi bash and enjoyed every bit of it. However, while interacting with media, both the actors shared a spontaneous kiss on lips out of affection. Soon after that their lip-locking scene went viral on the internet and the duo received major backlash from fans who condemned their action.

But this wasn’t the first time when Nia & Reyhna displayed their affection for each other publicly. Earlier, the two made headlined when they kissed each other on the sets of Jamai Raja. The photo was shared on Instagram by Reyhna herself. As soon as their PDA surfaced online, both Nia and Reyhna witnessed bizarre reactions coming along their way. Fans went bonkers on the internet as they criticised both of them. Reyhna being at the receiving end of the flak, had to take down the photo after being trolled mercilessly on social media.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Rehyna expressed her frustration trying to understand why the incident was hyped so much. During the interaction, she asked if a girl can kiss another on cheeks, then why not on lips. Rehyna further explained that she and Nia are ‘different kind of people’. From liking one another’s positive attitude to praising each other's fashion choice, they are ‘good friends’ who enjoy each other’s company. Stating that they are not 'lesbians', she added that a person kisses another when they like them and with Nia she shares a ‘very cute bond’.

On the professional front, Rehyna is currently featuring in Zee TV’s romantic show KumKum Bhagya and supernatural series Manmohini. Meanwhile, Nia Sharma was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. She emerged as the winner of the show.

