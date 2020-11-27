Nia Sharma Sizzles In A Bikini As She Poses Alongside 'Jamai Raja 2.0' Co-star Ravi Dubey

Ever since Jamai Raja 2.0 season 2 announcement was made by the creators, fans of the show rejoiced immensely. Now, the lead actors of the show are teasing the audiences with their quirky and sensuous social media posts. On Friday, November 27, Nia Sharma, took to Instagram to share a string of sizzling photos with co-actor Ravi Dubey. The pictures have created quite a stir online.

Nia Sharma’s steamy pictures with Ravi Dubey

In the photos shared by her, Nia, the actor can be seen donning a black bikini featuring cut-out detailing around her neck. With a belly piercing, Nia has completed her look with minimalistic makeup and curly hair. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, Nia is standing alongside shirtless Ravi Dubey who has completed his look with white trousers.

Holding Nia, both the actors can be seen intensely gazing at each other. The chemistry that the duo brings onscreen can be seen aptly in the latest pictures. Check out the photographs shared by Nia here:

After the pictures surfaced online, the Jamai Raja 2.0 actors garnered immense praises from the fans. While some called them as their ‘favourite’ pair, others were unable to resist their chemistry. Many literally said that they are ‘DEAD’ after looking at the photos. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously even Ravi Dubey was seen sharing a hilarious picture of Nia Sharma. The photo features Nia and Ravi having a gala time with each other. Nia can be seen striking a hilarious pose as the camera captures them. Calling her a ‘madwoman’, he reminisced about the time they have spent together. He wrote,

Over 6years of working with this mad woman

The first season of Jamai Raja 2.0 was a revenge story and just like the first season, the second one will be directed by Aarambh Singh. The upcoming show is touted to take the drama series up by a few notches. The plot of the series will essay the interpersonal relationships of all the characters with multiple points of conflicts added to it.

