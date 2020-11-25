'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Vin Rana All Set To Join 'Jamai Raja 2.0' Cast

Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. Kumkum Bhagya cast includes Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia and remains in the Top 5 shows with the highest TRP and now one of the actors from the show, Vin Rana is all set to join another hit show, Jamai Raja 2.0. Read on to know about the latest season the show and the Jamai Raja 2.0 cast.

Vin Rana all set to be a part of Jamai Raja 2.0

The television show Jamai Raja premiered in the year 2014 and had a successful three-year run until the show's last episode which was telecast on March 3, 2017. The show's successful run got the creators making a sequel for the show and released it on Zee 5 in September 2019, which was titled Jamai 2.0. The web series belongs to the romantic thriller genre and the Jamai Raja 2.0 cast includes the original cast of Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur.

The lead actor of Jamai 2.0 season 2, Ravi Dubey took to Instagram to welcome a new co-star on the web series' second instalment, which is Vin Rana of Kumkum Bhagya fame. He posted a story on his Instagram account with Vin Rana and wrote, "Welcome to the show @VinRana". Vin Rana reposted this story on his account as well and wrote "Thank you bro" for the welcome by Dubey. Ravi Dubey shares a lot of pictures from the sets of Jamai Raja 2.0 with his co-actor Nia Sharma. He recently posted a picture with her and captioned it, "6 years of working with this madwoman".

Vin Rana's shows

Vinay Rana aka Vin Rana is a popular name on Indian television. He is most popularly known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya where he portrayed the role of Purab Khanna and his role of Nakula in Mahabharat. He has worked in several shows including Ek Hasina thi, Kundali Bhagya, Mahabharat, Kavach.. Maha Shivratri and Vishkanya.. Ek anokhi prem kahani. He also made his web series debut in the year 2020 with the Zee 5 show, Poison 2 where he played the role of Oscar.

Image Credits: Vin Rana official instagram account

