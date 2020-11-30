Achint Kaur Slays In A Red Bikini In Goa; Gives All Credits To Nia Sharma

Television actor Achint Kaur recently took to Instagram to share a stunning bikini picture of herself from the beaches of Goa. In the pictures posted, she is seen lying on her stomach, getting soaked in the sun, while enjoying the view that lies around. Through the caption, she has indicated that the picture was clicked by fellow actor Nia Sharma, who also shared the picture on her social media. Achint Kaur’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her slay in different avatars.

Achint Kaur’s bikini pics

Actor Achint Kaur recently took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself from the beaches of Goa, where she has been working on the show Jamai 2.0. In the pictures shared, she is seen dressed in a simple yet stylish two-piece bikini set. The actor is seen lying on the clean sand while looking ahead with smouldering eyes. In the second picture, she was also spotted looking at the camera with intense expressions while holding one of her legs up, to pose.

Achint Kaur is seen dressed in a simple red bikini which has funky print all over the piece. The piece comes with a knot pattern which enhances the style quotient of the outfit. Her hair has been left open with natural curls while her makeup has been kept light and brown-dominant. She is seen wearing a glossy lip colour with simple eye makeup. The stunning background from The Zuri White Sands Goa Resort and Casino also adds beauty and natural colours to the picture.

In the caption for the post, Achint Kaur has mentioned numerous things she loves about spending time at the beaches. She has spoken about how she enjoys the salty air and sandcastles, amongst other things in life. At the end of the caption, she has mentioned that she gives all courtesy for the pictures to co-star and friend, Nia Sharma. Have a look at Achint Kaur's photos and a few reactions here.

Read Jamai 2.0: Nia Sharma And Ravi Dubey Begin Filming The Much-awaited Season 2

Also read 'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Vin Rana All Set To Join 'Jamai Raja 2.0' Cast

Nia Sharma also shared Achint’s picture on her Instagram story, highlighting the efforts put by a fan page. One of her fan pages had created a collage comparing the bikini pictures of the two artists. The similar pose and concept have managed to grab the attention of all. Have a look at the post here.

Read From Disha Parmar To Niti Taylor, What Were Your Favourite TV Star Up To Last Week?

Also read Hina Khan Wins Big At The Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards 2020

Image Courtesy: Achint Kaur Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.