Nia Sharma's Instagram Posts That Broke The Internet Before The 'Jamai 2.0' Shots

Actor Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to share details about Jamai 2.0 which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. She posted a bunch of bikini pictures with co-star Ravi Dubey, taking the internet by fire instantly. In the last few months, there have been various instances where Nia Sharma’s pictures went viral across social media for her stunning beauty and some major announcements. Here is a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram pictures and how they picked up on the internet.

Nia Sharma’s internet-breaking pictures

1. In these pictures, Nia Sharma is seen posing in stunning bohemian-style beachwear. She has paired a simple white tube top with a unique white skirt which has a thigh-high skirt and a matching belt. She has also added a neon green jacket which adds vibrancy to the outfit. The dramatic flower around her hair is also another highlight on this picture. Her makeup has been kept bold with red lipstick while her jewellery is simple and fashionable at the same time.

2. In these photographs from Nia Sharma's Instagram, she is seen slaying in a black simple saree. She is spotted wearing a netted saree with a sleeveless blouse with thin straps. The actor has added gorgeous silver jewellery to the look, enhancing the style quotient. Her hair has been left open with prominent curls and a middle partition. Nia Sharma’s look has been aptly styled with pink-dominant nude makeup that matches the outfit.

3. Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza effortlessly broke the internet with these stunning set of pictures. Here, they are seen posing for the camera while being wrapped in white bathrobes at the hotel. They have brought the Ek Hazaaron me Meri Behna Hai memories back with this stunning photoshoot. The celebrated actors are also seen having a girls’ night in with a glass of white wine each. Nia Sharma also indicated through the caption that they have been sharing a close bond for quite some time now.

4. These clicks from Nia Sharma's Instagram took the internet by storm within minutes. Here she is seen dressed in a simple white bodycon suit which has been styled rightly with bold makeup. The bodysuit has a touch of silver which works well with the white background. Her hair has been left open with loud and bold makeup.

5. This is another instance when Nia Sharma had grabbed attention with bikini pictures. Here she is seen dressed in a red two-piece which has a one-shoulder pattern. She has paired the look with matching red lipstick and a golden piece of jewellery. Her hair has also been neatly put back for the photograph.

