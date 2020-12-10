Nia Sharma Posts Throwback Picture With Ravi Dubey, Says 'kya Se Kya Hogaya'

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey have come a long way since they first starred together in their popular show Jamai Raja on Zee TV. The pair is coming together again for the sequel of the show, titled Jamai 2.0 which is a thriller web-series. Nia Sharma recently took to her Instagram and posted a comparison picture alongside Ravi Dubey. The picture shows the transition of the Jamai 2.0 couple from 2014 to 2020. Read on to know more about her Instagram story.

Also Read | Nia Sharma And Arjun Bijlani Take On The Dance Floor In A New Instagram Update

Nia's posts a throwback picture with Ravi Dubey, compares it with current photo

The Jamai Raja actors are great friends off-screen and keep sharing pictures with each other on social networking sites. Actor Nia Sharma took to her Instagram stories and posted a comparison photo with Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi. The first image is from the year 2014, while the second photo is a recent picture of the pair.

Nia Sharma wrote, "kya see kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte" and followed it with a laughing emoticon. It shows the two of them smiling at the camera while the second image shows Nia wearing a black and white swimsuit while Ravi can be seen posing shirtless. The latter was taken in Goa, where the actors are currently shooting for their upcoming web-series. You can see her story here.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Posts Ethereal Photos In White Bathrobe; Fans Miss Hotels & Vacations

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's show is a sequel to one of Zee TV’s most successful thriller shows, Jamai Raja. The original show aired on the channel from 2014 to 2017 and gathered a huge fan following. The 2014 show had the same trio essay as the lead characters. The second season of Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's series, Jamai 2.0, much like the first one, is going to be helmed by Aarambh Singh and is primarily a revenge saga.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Stuns In New Picture From Goa, Calls It Her 'Good Times'

Nia Sharma's filmography

Nia Sharma is loved by the audience as the TV star has appeared in some hit shows over the years. Some of her most popular shows are Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also been a part of various reality shows like Ace Of Space, Fear Factor, and Box Cricket League 1.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Shares A Rib-ticking 'life Hack' With Fans On How To Save Time; Check Out

Image Credits: Nia Sharma Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.