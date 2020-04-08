Nia Sharma's Songs From Her Web Series 'Twisted' To Add To Your Playlist

Actor Nia Sharma starred as the lead in a web series titled Twisted for both the season of the show alongside Namit Khanna and Tia Bajpai. The series is an erotic thriller and the narrative revolves around a business tycoon, Ranbir Eaichand, whose wife is found raped and murdered. As the investigation picks up pace, Ranbir's affair with a model named Alia comes to light.

With a total of 24 episodes, the series was directed by Anupam Santosh Saroj. The series not only caught the attention of the people for its disting but also because of the songs. Here are a few songs of Nia Sharma from the series to listen to.

Nia Sharma's songs from her web-show Twisted

Waada Hai Mera

The song Waada Hai Mera is performed by Rahul Jain. The music video of the song stars Nia Sharma and Namit Khanna. The lyrics for the song were penned by Anees Kamal and the music for it was composed by Bobby Khan.

Humnava

Humnava is one of the songs from the music album of Twisted. Performed by Arnab Dutta, the song stars Nia Sharma and Namit Khanna. Harish Sagane gave the music for this one while the lyrics for the song were penned by Vijay Vijawatt.

Raat Ki

Raat Ki is another song from the Twisted album. The song is sung by Akasa Singh and Harish Sagane. Programmed by Manash Borthakur, the song was directed by Harish Sagane. The song was mixed and arranged by Bhaskar Sarma and was recorded in Wanene Studios.

Aye Ajnabi

Another song from the series album, Aye Ajnabi was directed by Harish Sagane. Sung by Shilpa Surroch, the song was programmed by Harish Sagane. Even this one was recorded in Wanene Studios and is a beautiful rendition.

