When Nia Sharma Spilled Beans About Her First Job, First Crush And All Her 'firsts'

Nia Sharma has been currently entertaining her fans with her role in the show Naagin 4. The actor shot to fame after she was a part of the daily soap Jamai Raja. Nia gained major recognition after she appeared in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from Nia Sharma's TV shows, she also made her fans go gaga over her experimental and bold fashion choice. Once in a candid conversation with an entertainment portal, Nia Sharma revealed all her ‘first’ experiences in life.

Nia Sharma talks about the firsts in her career

Nia Sharma was questioned about the firsts in her career. The actor revealed that her first audition was for a show Kaali Ek Agni Pariksha. While mentioning her first rejection, she said that she was rejected by the shows Roadies and Splitsvilla. Nia Sharma mentioned that her first job was as an MC for different events and her first paycheque was from the show Kaali Ek Agni Pariksha.

First celebrity crush

When asked about her first celebrity crush, she took Urmila Matondkar's name and talked about how real she looked on-screen. Nia Sharma also shared that when she was essaying a role in Ek Hazaron me Meri Behena hai, she was not good with her makeup. So she decided to learn through different makeup tutorials.

When asked about her first email-id, she revealed that there was an artist named Raghav back in that time and he came up with a song Angel Eyes and so she kept her username as Angel Eyes. She then went on to talk about the first dish she cooked — rajma and rice, which her mother taught her when she was in class 10.

Nia Sharma then spilled some secrets about her personal life. When asked about her first date, she revealed that it was in school where she dated a person for 3 years. The actor was then questioned about the first time she made out in public and her first kiss. Interestingly, Nia answered that she did both these things in school for the first time when she dated a boy for three years. Nia Sharma wrapped up her conversation by telling that the first time she consumed alcohol was at actor Ravi Dubey’s party.

