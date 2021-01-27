Nia Sharma Shares 'Jamai 2.0' Teaser Featuring Ravi Dubey; Have A Look

Even before the world of cinema moves towards completely getting back to normal, Nia Sharma has been announcing multiple film projects that she is going to be a part of. Quite recently, she had appeared in Neha Kakkar’s latest music video, and has now posted a teaser of her latest project. The teaser is that of Jamai 2.0, which will also feature Ravi Dubey as the lead actor alongside Nia. Have a look at the trailer of the upcoming web series along with the reactions that it has received from her fans.

Nia Sharma shares Jamai 2.0 teaser

Brought to the audience by ZEE5, it is one of the many romantic projects that the streaming company has been brining forward. With Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey in the Jamai 2.0 cast, they have released the trailer of this web series, and as the protocol goes, Nia has shared it on her Instagram as well. The teaser shows that the story will be an intense romantic film that is also willed with a mood of vengeance. In the caption of the post, Nia wrote, “The ultimate battle of love and revenge is about to begin. ðŸ˜Ž Ready for some fireworks? ðŸ”¥#Jamai2Point0 #Season2 Teaser Out Now”.

The web series will be based on romance that is followed by crime, and will also feature a few bold scenes as well. He followers of Nia Sharma on Instagram were visibly excited to see the teaser of this series. They expressed their excitement for the series, having praised their look in the teaser as well. Some even complimented Nia and Ravi Dubey, saying that they look good together. Overall, this web series is awaited by a large number of people who have given the teaser a positive response.

Image courtesy: Nia Sharma's Instagram comments

While further details about the Jamai 2.0 release details are yet to be out, the series is expected to have a number of known faces on television. Actor Achint Kaur is one of those faces, who can also be seen in the teaser, for a short span. ZEE5 is likely to announce more details about this series very soon.

