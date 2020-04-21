Nia Sharma Takes A Dig At Celebrities Who Hide Themselves From Paparazzi At Airport?

Television actor Nia Sharma is one of the most stylish actors in the telly world. The actor always manages to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Nia Sharma is an avid social media user and loves sharing her fashionable pictures on her social media handles. The actor recently shared a stunning picture but looking at the caption, it seems like Nia Sharma took a dig at the top celebrities.

Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself. She can be seen sporting a white tube and baggy jeans she completed the look with a pink crop top denim jacket. The actor can also be seen wearing multiple chains, round-shaped sunglasses and no makeup.

While fans would definitely go gaga over this new pic, along with it, Nia Sharma also wrote, “*Actors, *Oscar winners, *fully dressed at the airport, pretend to walk away from the paps they only called.” Seems like the actor is taking a dig at all the famous stars. Check out Nia Sharma’s stunning picture below.

Nia Sharma has been treating fans with fashionable pictures on her Instagram handle. The actor seems to be acting all the looks. She is often lauded by fans and fashion police for her sense of dressing. Check out a few fashionable pictures of Nia Sharma.

