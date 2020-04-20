Nia Sharma's Popular Web-series 'Twisted' That Fans Can Watch Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Nia Sharma is currently one of the most popular actors in the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following. The actor always manages to make headlines for various reasons and never shies away from the camera. Nia Sharma had starred in the famous web-series titled Twisted where she gained praise for her acting skills. Here’s taking a look at some more details about Nia Sharma’s famous web series which fans can watch during the lockdown.

Twisted

The thriller web series, Twisted, stars Nia Sharma, Namit Khanna, Tia Bajpai in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around businessperson, Ranbir Raichand whose wife found raped and murdered. As the investigation is on, Ranbir's secret affair with supermodel Aliyah Mukherjee comes out to the open and creates confusion in the entire case. The series and the actors received praises by fans and movie critics for the gripping storyline and acting skills. The show is streaming on the JioCinema and the VB app.

Twisted 2

After gaining praise for the first series, the makers went on to make and release the second season of the web series Twisted. The series starred Nia Sharma, Shyn Khurana, Aashit Chatterjee, Dilnaz Irani in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Aliyah Mukherjee who is being framed for the murder of her boyfriend Vinod. But then the plot takes a huge twist and shocks the fans watching it. The series was loved by fans and movie buffs.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the hit daily soap Naagin 4. The show airs on Colors channel. Naagin 4 revolves around a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to transform into a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers.

